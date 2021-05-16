Liz Cheney: ‘There’s No Question’ Capitol Insurrection or Worse Could Happen Again Because of Election Lies

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) says there’s “no question” that the storming of the U.S. Capitol — or something possibly “worse” — could happen again because of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies.

In an interview with ABC’s News’ Jon Karl, Cheney called it “very dangerous” that Congressional Republicans replaced her with Representative Elise Stefanik (R-WY) to replace her as GOP conference chair. Cheney was voted out of the position last week because of her vocal opposition to Trump and his lies, whereas Karl said Stefanik was “effectively chosen” by Trump for the job for pushing his falsehoods.

“We have to recognize how quickly things can unravel,” Cheney said. “We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people.”

Cheney went on by comparing Trump’s delegitimization of the election to China’s efforts to paint American democracy as a “failed system.”

“I won’t be part of that,” Cheney said, but as she encouraged fellow Republicans to speak out, Karl asked her to explain what she meant by “dangerous.”

“Do you say ‘dangerous’ as in January 6th could happen again? Or something worse?” Karl asked.

“I think there’s no question,” Cheney responded. “We’ve now seen the consequences. We’ve seen how far President Trump was willing to go. We’ve seen not only his provocation of the attack, but his refusal to send help when it was needed, his refusal to immediately say, ‘stop.’ And that in and of itself, in my view, was a very clear violation of his oath and of his duty.”

Watch above, via ABC.

