‘Look At Those Numbers!’ CNN Panel Reacts to Stunning CBS Poll On National Security Concerns Following Trump Indictment

CNN’s Dana Bash, the new host of Inside Politics, covered Monday the recent CBS News/YouGov survey that found a deep divide between GOP primary voters and the “rest of the country” on whether or not former President Donald Trump keeping documents related to the U.S. nuclear program is a national security risk.

Bash introduced the conversation by noting the poll asked “the question about national security risks, would it be a national security risk if Trump kept nuclear/military docs? I mean, look at those numbers! 80% likely primary voters say yes. 38%, the rest of the country. 80%. That speaks to your exact point.”

CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju then weighed in, saying, “Yeah, look, that is the real fear among Republicans that you’ll talk to is that he can win a primary because a lot of those voters think that this is a witch hunt, think that this is nothing different than Hillary Clinton.

“They think that Donald Trump has gotten a raw deal from the federal government. A lot of the more mainstream voters are swing voters, suburban voters, the people who decide elections, think differently. And that’s the fear among people like Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who said to me and others repeatedly over the last several days and weeks, Trump is great in the primary, sure, but that doesn’t win you a general election. And those numbers really tell the story,” Raju concluded.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough also weighed in on that specific question in the poll on Sunday. Scarborough wrote, “Trump’s indictment further radicalizes Republican base and pulls the GOP further from swing voters who will decide the 2024 election. This is political self-harm taken to an even higher level. There seems to be no end to the election losses Trump will continue bringing to Republicans.”

The CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted between June 7-10 among 2,480 U.S. adults and carries a margin of error is ±2.7 points for the total overall survey and ±5.5 points for Republican primary voters.

