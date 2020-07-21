Minutes before President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press briefing Tuesday, Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs praised the president’s tweet touting mask use and saying it’s a patriotic act.

On Monday, Trump tweeted out a photo of himself recently wearing a mask and saying, “We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Dobbs previewed the briefing for viewers and remarked, “As you might imagine, the radical Dems and their cohorts in the left-wing national media simply can’t stand the idea of President Trump returning to the podium and drawing the nation’s attention. The president’s appearances and direct messaging to the American people during this national emergency further showcase his leadership — leadership the country needs. While his opponent, Joe Biden, continues to, well, rest up comfortably in his basement or some other part of the house.”

Dobbs then brought up Trump’s tweet, remarking it’s “further aggravating the daffodils and the buttercups on the left.”

He read the president’s message aloud and added, “Take that, buttercups!”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

