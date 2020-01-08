Lou Dobbs Trashes GOP Sen. Mike Lee for Breaking Ranks on Iran: He Broke Out a ‘Benedict Arnold Impression’

Fox Business Host Lou Dobbs directs some of his strongest criticism towards Republicans who stand in the way of President Donald Trump’s agenda. On Wednesday, it was Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) who drew Dobbs’s ire.

In a terse, pointed rant, Dobbs bashed the Utah Senator over his stunning news conference earlier in the day during which he bashed administration officials for what he dubbed the worst briefing he’d received during his nine years in office.

“Senator Mike Lee having something of a snit fit today,” Dobbs said — introducing a segment on the senator. “He came out in support of [Sen.] Tim Kaine’s … [resolution] to limit Trump’s military authority.”

In his news conference, Lee fumed about getting none of his questions answered during the classified briefing about whether the Iran threat was truly imminent.

“I still haven’t had the questions answered that I came into that briefing expecting to ask,” he said. “They left after 75 minutes. I understand these are busy people, they’ve got a lot of demands on their time. They are appearing before a coordinate branch of government… responsible for their funding, for their confirmation, for any approval of any military action they might undertake. They had to leave after 75 minutes while they were in the process of telling us that we need to be good little boys and girls and run along and not debate this in public. I find that absolutely insane.”

Dobbs had absolutely no patience for Lee’s comments.

“[A] Benedict Arnold impression,” the Fox Business host called it.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]