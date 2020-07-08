A new report says Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will retire from the army after months of “retaliation” against him by President Donald Trump and his allies.

As the Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council, Vindman was a significant witness months ago when he testified before Congress as part of Trump’s impeachment over the Ukraine scandal. Trump fired Vindman in the midst of his impeachment, and on Wednesday, CNN’s Jim Sciutto reported that Vindman will leave the army after determining that his future in the armed forces “will forever be limited.”

Sciutto read out a statement from Vindman attorney David Pressman on air, saying Vindman was subjected to “a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” from the president and his allies.” Pressman also said “the president of the United States attempted to force Lieutenant Colonel Vindman to choose between adhering to the law or pleasing a president, between honoring his oath and protecting his career, and between protecting his promotion or the promotion of these fellow soldiers.

CBS later obtained the full statement:

Lt Col Vindman is retiring from the Army, @PaulaReidCBS confirms. His lawyer says in a statement he endured "a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation" from President Trump. "Vindman's patriotism has cost him his career," the statement says. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/KW3Oa4bLMy — Sara Cook (@saraecook) July 8, 2020

“These are choices that no one in the United States should confront, especially one who has dedicated his life to serving it,” said Pressman. “Vindman did what the law compelled him to do, and for that, he was bullied by the president and his proxies.”

Sciutto kept up the report by talking with Poppy Harlow about how Trump and his supporters trashed Vindman ever since he emerged as a notable figure regarding the president’s alleged scheme to pressure Ukraine into undermining Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election. Sciutto also noted that Vindman’s upcoming promotion and future opportunities with the military all dried up in the aftermath of the scandal.

Watch above, via CNN.

