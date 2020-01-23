Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is being ripped apart online for smearing Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman and claiming he “badmouthed” America in front of Russia.

Since Blackburn is in the middle of President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial and senators aren’t allowed to have electronic devices on hand during the event, it’s unclear if she tweeted this herself or had a staffer do it for her. Nonetheless, Blackburn unleashed a series of attacks on Vindman when House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) quoted the Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council for his latest impeachment statement.

“Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot. How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America’s greatest enemy,” Blackburn said.

Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot. How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America’s greatest enemy? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

Here’s the subsequent triple-down.

Alexander Vindman broke the chain of command and leaked the contents of the President’s July 25th phone call to his pal, the “whistleblower.” Over a policy dispute with the President! How is that not vindictive? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

It makes sense that Alexander Vindman leaked the July 25th phone call to his friend (aka the “whistleblower”). They both have lots in common: —Held the same NSC job —Liberals who worked under Obama —Wanted to take out Trump — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

Ever since Vindman testified before the House on the Ukraine scandal, Trump’s defenders have tried to smear him by suggesting that, as a Ukrainian immigrant to the U.S., Vindman might not be completely loyal to America. These attacks have endured despite Vindman’s years of public service to America between his military career and his work on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon.

Blackburn accused Vindman in the past of being a “handler” for the Ukraine scandal whistleblower. The New York Times has previously reported on the claim by noting that there’s no evidence to support it, but it still got traction in Trumpworld after being pushed by people like Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.

As such, Posobiec was delighted to see Blackburn run with the unsubstatiated claim again:

Many other political followers, however, were far less impressed:

1. The president you’re running interference for ridiculed our military intelligence officers & groveled before Putin in front of the world. 2. Vindman has shrapnel in his body from an IED attack he suffered fighting for our country. It’s reprehensible how low you have gone https://t.co/qbVmsK1RaM — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 23, 2020

What an absolute embarrassment https://t.co/8Vej0VncMz — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 23, 2020

Are you freaking serious? Vindman received a Purple Heart medal for wounds sustained from an IED attack in the Iraq War in 2004. As far as badmouthing and ridiculing our great nation in front of Russia, aim your criticism not at Vindman, but at Trump, who has done just that. https://t.co/LzrNHiEuA8 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 23, 2020

Getting ready for the blame-the-intern excuse … https://t.co/pXwyo5PKVm — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 23, 2020

Adorable. Trump has done just this, repeatedly, and Blackburn was fine with it. Now, suddenly, after three years of Trump’s treason before Russia, Blackburn has discovered that Russia is our enemy. Simply Adorable. https://t.co/044bVgCCtk — John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) January 23, 2020

Not nearly as unpatriotic to side with Putin over every expert in your government and America’s national security. https://t.co/nRHVoN3ZJT — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 23, 2020

You are attacking a war hero. 🙄 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 23, 2020

He went to war wearing the uniform of his country — and yours — and received the Purple Heart as a result of an IED attack. He is hailed as a patriot because he IS a Patriot, @MarshaBlackburn. Certainly much more of one than you, it seems. https://t.co/ea0B7I6K1q — VoteVets (@votevets) January 23, 2020

It is insulting, embarrassing & disgraceful that this person sits as a US Senator, especially as member of #WBer caucus. #Vindman serves our country in uniform, risked his life in war zones, awarded purple heart & is a lawful #whistleblower. He honors America. https://t.co/wMnaB7MAVU — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 23, 2020

