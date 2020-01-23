comScore

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Shredded for Citing Fake News From Pizzagater to Smear Ukraine Witness: ‘What an Absolute Embarrassment’

By Ken MeyerJan 23rd, 2020, 7:00 pm

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is being ripped apart online for smearing Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman and claiming he “badmouthed” America in front of Russia.

Since Blackburn is in the middle of President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial and senators aren’t allowed to have electronic devices on hand during the event, it’s unclear if she tweeted this herself or had a staffer do it for her. Nonetheless, Blackburn unleashed a series of attacks on Vindman when House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) quoted the Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council for his latest impeachment statement.

“Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot. How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America’s greatest enemy,” Blackburn said.

Here’s the subsequent triple-down.

Ever since Vindman testified before the House on the Ukraine scandal, Trump’s defenders have tried to smear him by suggesting that, as a Ukrainian immigrant to the U.S., Vindman might not be completely loyal to America. These attacks have endured despite Vindman’s years of public service to America between his military career and his work on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon.

Blackburn accused Vindman in the past of being a “handler” for the Ukraine scandal whistleblower. The New York Times has previously reported on the claim by noting that there’s no evidence to support it, but it still got traction in Trumpworld after being pushed by people like Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.

As such, Posobiec was delighted to see Blackburn run with the unsubstatiated claim again:

Many other political followers, however, were far less impressed:

