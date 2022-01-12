MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow argued on Tuesday that what began as reports of one and then three forged documents from Republicans, now appears to be an “orchestrated effort” to overturn the 2020 presidential election as five forged documents that “all match” have been revealed.

The documents, which have been making national headlines, were sent to the National Archives certifying that then-President Donald Trump won in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada – states that he in fact lost to Joe Biden.

“They didn’t just prepare these documents for, you know, home scrapbooking, how I wish the election had gone. Right?” Maddow quipped, explaining that the documents were actually meant to switch out Biden electors from these states from Trump electors.

“They actually prepared these documents, made them look as official as possible. They cited U.S. Law, they proclaimed themselves officially to be the legal representatives of the state. And they sent these things in to the government to be counted. Pretty astonishing thing. Right?” Maddow continued.

Politico reported on the fake documents purporting to be from Arizona and Michigan on Monday, noting that the National Archives rejected them and made the states aware of their existence.

Maddow got her hands on all five forgeries and showed them on-air Tuesday, alongside the originals.

Maddow concluded, “It wasn’t one state. It wasn’t three states where they did this. It was at least five states where we have now obtained forged documents created by Republicans.”

“They all match, exactly,” she noted, connecting all five documents to the same effort, adding, “Same formatting, same font, same spacing, almost the exact same wording. All of them.”

“That doesn’t happen by accident, who organized this?” Maddow asked while arguing that this was yet another pro-Trump effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Watch above via MSNBC

