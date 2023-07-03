Man Who Recorded Major Crack in Rollercoaster Says ‘There Was No Urgency’ Among Staff When He Reported It

A man who recorded a major crack in a rollercoaster support pillar at North Carolina’s Carowinds amusement park told CNN “there was no urgency” among staff when he reported the fault.

Jeremy Wagner caught the fault on camera while waiting for his daughter and niece, who were at the park and had ridden the rollercoaster several times. In the video, a support pillar holding up rollercoaster Fury 325 could be seen shifting along a major crack every time the coaster’s train went past.

“I thought it was a joke and then I started looking at the other pillars and I’m like, no that’s legit, I can see light through that crack,” said Wagner during an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Monday.

He told the network, “I felt there was no urgency in any of the employees, and even after they had me airdrop the video, the guest services person walked off and said, ‘I’ll send this to somebody,’ and they just turned around and walked off, you know, nonchalant.”

Wagner said that while he wanted to tell other guests at the park “to turn around and leave,” he was hoping it would be unnecessary and that the rollercoaster would be shut down.

“I didn’t say anything, it’s not my place. I was hoping they would do the proper thing and shut the ride down,” he said, adding that when he walked back to his car to leave the park, the rollercoaster was still operating.

Wagner told CNN, however, that he would return to the park in spite of the incident and that he was planning to go back soon.

Fury 325 was finally shut down on Friday awaiting repairs.

In a statement, the amusement park said it would be “conducting a thorough inspection” and that “the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed.”

