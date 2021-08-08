Maria Bartiromo Asks GOP Sen. Cramer If He’s ‘Betraying the Republican Base’ by Supporting Infrastructure Package

Maria Bartiromo asked a Republican senator Sunday if he’s “betraying the Republican base” by supporting the bipartisan infrastructure package the Senate is set to vote on this week.

“Not at all, Maria,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R- ND) responded.

He defended the legislation and pushed back against criticism from Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberly Strassel. “So I like Kim Strassel a lot. I think she’s very bright, she’s just very, very wrong on this one.”

Bartiromo asked if there’s any money in the bill that goes to the border, suggesting that some of what’s in there portends “a lot of beginnings to the Green New Deal.”

“Are there some things that Democrats like? For sure,” Cramer responded. “Are there some things that are missing that we would love? Of course there are. But this is a 50-50 Senate, Democrats have a majority in the House and the White House, so you’re going to have to take some of those things to get all the other really good things.”

“All of those other things that you referenced aren’t exclusively Democratic principles. Some of those things that contribute to the overall infrastructure of our country and this is all hard infrastructure, Maria. You might argue with some of it. I don’t like the electric vehicle charging stations, for example, if I was king I wouldn’t support that, but fortunately our founders gave us something other than a king,” he added.

“You’re not a king, none of the Republicans are king, but certainly seems like the Democrats act like kings,” Bartiromo said.

You can watch the full back-and-forth above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com