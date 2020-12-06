Maria Bartiromo Asks Intel Chief Ratcliffe: ‘Who Got to Bill Barr?’

In spite of the numerous times Bill Barr has backed up or defended President Donald Trump, MAGAworld is turning on the attorney general because he said in an interview the Justice Department has not seen evidence of voter fraud so widespread that it would change the outcome of the election.

In the days following the election being called for Joe Biden, Fox’s Maria Bartiromo told Sean Hannity she still has “not given up on Bill Barr and his motivations,” saying, “I do believe he wants justice, and he will do the right thing. So I am expecting a full-on investigation of these irregularities that we’re seeing in terms of voting and the ballots. That needs to play out.”

On Sunday, in talking about the recent news about John Durham, Bartiromo asked Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe: “Who got to Bill Barr?”

After discussing Ratcliffe’s recent op-ed on the national security threat posed by China, Bartiromo pivoted to the AG:

“Speaking of threats and bullying, who got to Bill Barr? I’ve got to ask you your thoughts on where we are here with AG Bill Barr and John Durham. It seems like it’s an about-face, we were expecting a real investigation into what took place and why Crossfire Hurricane — the investigation into Donald Trump — still has no accountability. Can you give us some sunlight on that?”

Ratcliffe didn’t respond to Barr in particular, but told Bartiromo he thought there would be an interim report from Durham before the election and he still thinks “there should have been.”

“But the election’s over, so it’s not political anymore. I think the American people should know what’s happening in a two-year investigation into this and I hope that that report will be forthcoming,” Ratcliffe added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

