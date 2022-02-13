Maria Bartiromo Rants That US is Warning of Russia Invasion to Distract From Durham Investigation

Reports describing Russian aggression and threats about invading Ukraine have dominated the news recently, but Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo suggested that that was all a “ruse” to distract from the Durham investigation.

Bartiromo made these comments on Fox & Friends, during a preview of Sunday Morning Futures, which she anchors. Host Pete Hegseth brought up the topic of the investigation, commenting that Bartiromo had “been all over this story for years.”

“Yes, it is obviously now the conclusion to what we have all known for several years,” replied Bartiromo, “and for several years I have been saying Hillary Clinton made the whole thing up and infiltrated Donald Trump and really damaged his reputation.”

“Every American this morning should be outraged,” she declared. “The government and the media failed you. They failed you because they went with a political narrative where one political candidate was simply trying to take down another candidate but this goes much beyond that.”

She said that she hopes Trump “sues them all for everything because they damaged his reputation throughout his four years in office, so much so that he was constantly defense, constantly explaining that there was no collusion, constantly explaining why — that he had to explain that he thought they were spying on him, all of this, again, every American should be outraged by this.”

Clinton “lost the election but this is so much bigger,” Bartiromo continued, calling it “the biggest scandal we have ever seen,” that the “power of the Clinton machine” had “enabl[ed] her to take down a political enemy and damage his reputation.”

“We know for sure they tried to cheat in the 2016 election,” she said. “They tried to cheat in the 2020 election behind the guise of Covid. We are getting into it this morning.”

She then pivoted to the topic of Ukraine:

By the way, I have to tell you, all weekend long the White House leakers have been running around saying that Putin is going to invade Ukraine this Wednesday. So, is it all a ruse that they are really going to invade this Wednesday or are they trying to create all of this drama because we were getting this Durham information and we just saw 40 year highs on inflation?

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

