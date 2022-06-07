Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Off on Lindsey Graham for Pledging to Vote on Gun Reform: Helping Biden Pass His ‘Communist Agenda’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went on a lengthy tear against Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) by accusing him of helping President Joe Biden’s “communist agenda” for gun control.

Greene went after Graham in a recent broadcast of her “MTG Live” podcast, accusing him of taking an anti-Second Amendment stance in the aftermath of the Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa shootings. Greene’s criticism of Graham gravitated around a series of tweets he posted after Biden’s call for action on gun reform.

“I stand ready to vote on ALL the proposals mentioned by President Biden tonight and encourage the Democratic Leader to bring them forward for votes,” Graham said. “I also stand ready to work across the aisle to find common ground – something that was absent from President Biden’s address to the nation.”

Graham’s tweets evoked a 30 minute screed from Greene, who started by blasting the senator for supporting the U.S.’ assistance to Ukraine in their war against Russia.

“He wants to make sure that your tax dollars are helping people in Ukraine to defend themselves,” Greene scoffed, “but he stands ready to vote for ‘ALL’ of Biden’s gun control bills. He’s ready to go.”

Greene continued to paint Graham as a Biden minion by railing at the senator for approving the president’s government job appointees “so they can radically destroy the United States of America.” After blaming red flag gun laws for a lockdown situation she experienced years ago over a potential school shooting, Greene continued to slam Graham by accusing him of helping to “violate due process” and take guns away from lawful owners.

“This is everything wrong with Republicans in the Republican Party,” Greene fumed. “I’m calling out Senator Lindsey Graham, and I’m hoping every single one of you call his office and tell him he is breaking his promise. He said he would not violate due process rights, and he’s standing here ready to go ahead and do that. That is everything wrong with so many politicians here in Washington D.C.”

