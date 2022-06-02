President Joe Biden called for a comprehensive reform of the country’s gun laws Thursday evening while he addressed a rash of recent mass shootings.

Biden said after he met with victims’ families in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas who pleaded with him to “do something.”

He cited mass shootings in Colorado, at Sandy Hook, in Orlando, in Las Vegas, in Parkland and in other places.

“Nothing has been done, this time, that can’t be true. This time, we must actually do something,” he said. “The issue we face is one of conscience and common sense.”

Biden said he does not want to take away “anyone’s guns,” and added new gun laws would not be about “vilifying gun owners.”

He added he wants a nationwide ban on “assault rifles” and “high-capacity magazines.” He also wants to federalize red flag laws, raise the age to buy rifles from 18 to 21, enact safe storage laws and bolster background checks for purchases of other firearms.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” he said. “And if we can’t ban assault weapons, we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Strengthen background checks, enact safe storage laws and red flag laws.”

Biden also said he wants to lift laws which prevent gun manufacturers from being liable for shootings and tackle the country’s mental health crisis:

Repeal the immunity to protects gun manufacturers from liability, address the mental health crisis, the trauma from gun violence as a consequence of that violence. These are rational, common sense measures. Here’s what it all means. It all means this, we should reinstate the assault weapons ban on high capacity magazines we passed in 1994 with bipartisan support in Congress and the support of law enforcement.

Biden said after the 1994 ban lapsed under former President George W. Bush, mass shootings “tripled.”

“Enough!” he said. “We should limit how many rounds a weapon can hold. Why in God’s name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an assault weapon that holds 30 round magazines that let mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes?”

Watch above, via CNN.

