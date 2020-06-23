Mark Cuban recently faced off with Sean Hannity over his support of Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, and on Tuesday night they went for round two.

Hannity started off by asking Cuban if Biden has the “stamina” and “mental acuity” to be president.

“100 percent, absolutely, no question about it,” Cuban said. “Donald Trump doesn’t want to run a country, he wants to run a campaign. Joe Biden actually wants to run a country.”

Hannity questioned Cuban on what Biden has done to address policing issues and racial justice, talking up the criminal justice reform under the Trump administration.

“Joe’s been in office 50 years. He was vice president for 8 years. Trump did that, not Joe,” Hannity said. “So tell me what Joe has done that you’re proud of, that qualified him to be president after 50 years.”

Cuban noted how for much of Biden’s career he was one senator and these are problems “for all senators.”

“The question you ask when you vote for someone is what are you going to do for the country,” he continued.

Hannity again asked what Biden did for the country while he was VP.

Cuban said “he was a big part of Obamacare, the ACA” and called out Trump for not saying a word about health care and trying to “end the ACA with no replacement.”

Hannity again contrasted Trump’s accomplishments with Obama’s, but Cuban teed off after Hannity talked about what the president accomplished “pre-corona.”

Cuban went back to the Obama administration and said when “they had a problem to solve, which was the great recession 12 years ago, they solved it!”

“Where are we now? We aren’t solving it. We’ve had bumps and that’s a beautiful thing. We’re going in the right direction…” Cuban started to say.

Hannity jumped to to talk about some of the recent positive news, but Cuban offered this analogy: “When your bank account goes from $10 to $1, and then all of a sudden it goes to $2, you can say you doubled your bank account, but you’re still down 80 percent.”

They kept going back and forth and the segment wrapped up with Hannity inviting Cuban to return to the show after doing more “research” on Biden’s record.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

