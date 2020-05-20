Sean Hannity clashed a bit with Mark Cuban Wednesday night and was pretty surprised as the billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner called out President Donald Trump’s leadership.

They first talked about how spots can responsibly reopen before Hannity asked how Cuban could support someone like Biden. He started by challenging Cuban to “tell me all the things that Bunker Joe did on coronavirus that you admire, and then I’ll tell you what I think Trump did that I admire.”

As Cuban pointed out, Biden is currently a candidate for office who isn’t presently in charge of anything, “so you can’t really put him in that category.”

Hannity defended the president’s response to the coronavirus, especially in New York, but Cuban pushed back with criticism of the federal government response:

“I was involved in some of those conversations and what happened was when PPE got into short supply, what I suggested that they do was match up the demand along with the supply. But they wouldn’t do that, right, so no one would take inventory of where all the PPE was around the country and because they wouldn’t present that market information, hospitals started hoarding and we didn’t know where the manufacturing sources were coming from, so we got into even more a greater short supply of PPE. The white house had the opportunity to fix that. They knew they could have fixed it, but they didn’t take the actual steps because no one was truly in charge. President Trump really had — he had the right idea in putting the people in charge, but he had one group doing one thing, another group doing another thing…”

Hannity interjected and insisted “I can tell you that’s not true,” blasting Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio and declaring, “New York was dead without Donald Trump!”

Cuban again emphasized that there were problems on the state level and the federal level, telling Hannity, “Both parties made mistakes and it cost people their lives.”

They circled back to Biden, and Cuban admitted that “both sides scare me,” but Trump currently scares him more.

“I think that Donald doesn’t put the best people in place any longer. He did at the beginning and I was proud of him at the beginning, but now he just wants people who are loyal to him that’s a problem and it’s created more problems in this pandemic,” he continued.

Hannity defended Trump bringing in more loyalists by saying, “If you had as many knives in your neck and shivs in your neck like he’s got, he would probably want to fire those people too.”

He pointed to the economic numbers prior to the pandemic, and Cuban said Trump “deserves a lot of credit for that.” But:

“He can’t be blaming the victim all the — you know, Sean, this is what really bothers me about the president. He’s the most powerful man in the world and he always plays the victim card. ‘The Dems are out to get me, the media is out to get me.’ You’ve got to be the leader, you’ve got to be the strongest man in the game and he just hasn’t shown that strength.”

“They spied on the guy!” Hannity retorted. “They spied on a candidate, his transition team, they spied on his presidency. Those are Bill Barr’s words, not Sean hannity.

“Who cares?” Cuban asked. “He’s the most powerful man in the world. Be powerful, be a leader, set an example… He’s supposed to be the world’s best counterpunch, he hasn’t been able to knock anybody out, he just plays the victim. Look, I love the way you stand up, all this people that call him out, that’s a great thing, Sean, but the man has got to be a leader and he hasn’t shown that yet.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]