Fox News host Mark Levin went after the United States Supreme Court on Sunday night over the high court tossing out pro-President Donald Trump election lawsuits aimed at overturning the 2020 election results.

“This is why we have a Supreme Court. Judicial Review for the purpose of upholding the United States Constitution,” Levin began.

“When it [The Supreme Court] sits there and pretends that they’re just observers. That decide they don’t want to get involved. They have done a grave disservice to this country. They have not upheld the constitution and we will pay the price for this, in elections to come,” he continued.

The Fox News host went on to bash the media for not covering what Levin claims is widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“The news hasn’t even covered it. Instead, we get spitballs from the so-called ‘legal analysts.’ Spitballs!” he stated.

Most recently, the Supreme Court refused to hear Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit aimed at overturn the election. Similarly to Levin, Trump has also attacked the Supreme Court over their ruling not to hear that specific case.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]