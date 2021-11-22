Mark Levin Slams ‘Racist’ and ‘Tyrannical’ MSNBC and CNN, Says Joy Reid Has ‘Limited Brain Capacity’

Mark Levin appeared on Monday’s Hannity and railed against the mainstream media for its coverage of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty on all counts last week. His lawyers successfully argued he acted in self-defense.

Sean Hannity played a clip of the cohosts of The View discussing the case and then turned to Levin.

“First of all, why do we care what they say on The View?” he asked Hannity. “They have a collective IQ of negative 17. They’re like a bunch of yentas.”

Levin said there’s been a breakdown of law and order that’s “been institutionalized by the Democrat Party and their media. It’s been institutionalized by them. And the media is so racist now. We don’t have a free press. We have a tyrannical press.”

He denounced “MSLSD or CNN, what I call the Constipated News Network.”

“They talk about White justice, system set up for White people,” said Levin. “That’s Joy Reid and her limited brain capacity. Then there’s another one in there, Tiffany [Cross] I think her name is, she’s trying to outdo Joy Reid.”

Levin accused media conglomerates Comcast (which owns MSNBC) and AT&T (which owns CNN) of “siding with these Marxists, these kooks, these radicals.”

The Fox News weekend host slammed the media for covering the trial using racial overtones. He noted that all four people involved in the Rittenhouse shooting were White, as well as the prosecutors and the defense attorneys and the judge at trial were all White.

“And somehow it was racist? That’s pretty sick.”

Levin rattled off a series of gunshot victims in Chicago over the weekend to note the lack of attention they’d received compared to Rittenhouse’s victims.

“I just want to know on MSLSD and the Constipated News Network why they claim to be so concerned and yet they don’t cover any of this,” he said. “If I hadn’t read this, what I just read to you would not be on any national television program. Not one.”

He concluded by saying American culture is in decline.

“The culture in decline is led by the racist media in this country,” Levin said, because they keep hiring “reprobates, malcontents, and miscreants who hate this country, will undermine this nation, who do not care for law enforcement because when they go home, they’re not going into these communities.”

Watch above via Fox News.

