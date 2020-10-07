White House chief of staff Mark Meadows did not directly answer Wednesday night when asked on Fox News when President Donald Trump last tested negative.

Martha MacCallum asked Meadows about the criticism of the president returning to the Oval Office despite the potential risks and exposure to others.

Meadows said he wore full PPE when he was in the Oval Office with the president and explained they’re limiting access to the president, while continuing to tout how much work he’s doing.

Bret Baier noted there’s still “a lot of things we still don’t know” about when Trump contracted the virus, asking, “We don’t know when the last negative test was. Will we?”

Meadows did not directly answer the question, saying, “We don’t normally get into the testing protocol for the president.”

“Obviously, the doctor has already spoken about that and it was a positive test on last Thursday evening when he was confirmed to have the coronavirus,” Meadows continued. “Obviously, the doctor here, the White House doctor, kicked into gear to make sure he was protected and had the medical treatment that was proper.”

A White House spokesperson was asked about when Trump last tested negative on Tuesday and couldn’t answer either:

White House deputy communications director Brian Morgenstern says on CNN just now that he can’t confirm definitively that Trump tested negative for coronavirus the day of the debate: “I don’t have that,” he says. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 6, 2020

You can watch above, via Fox News.

