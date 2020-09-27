White House chief of staff Mark Meadows continued going after FBI Director Christopher Wray after comments he made last week about mail-in voting.

Wray testified last week, “We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it is by mail or otherwise.”

Meadows, when asked about that, took shots at Wray and said, “With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud.”

Margaret Brennan asked Meadows about that on Face the Nation Sunday, questioning him directly: “Is the president confident in Director Wray’s leadership?”

Meadows stood by his comments and said it’s not for Wray to opine on this when he’s not on the ground. He invoked an investigation into nine discarded ballots in Pennsylvania, and said “to suggest that there’s a process that is full of integrity is just trying to make a verdict before you’ve actually heard the case.”

When asked again if the president has confidence in his own FBI director, Meadows said, “We want to make sure he’s doing his job. There are different degrees of confidence in different cabinet members. And certainly he’s still there. The minute that the president loses confidence in any of his cabinet members — they serve at his pleasure, he will certainly look at replacing them.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]