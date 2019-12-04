The House Judiciary impeachment hearings ignited Wednesday afternoon went Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) went on a rampage against one of the witnesses — Pamela Karlan.

In a heated confrontation, the Florida Congressman — after establishing that Karlan, a law professor at Stanford, had donated money to several prominent Democrats — tore into Karlan for holding views not relatable to common folk.

“When you talk about how liberals want to be around each other and cluster, and conservatives don’t want to be around each other, and so they have to spread out, it makes people — you may not see this from the ivory towers of your law school, but it makes actual people in this country feel like—”

Karlan tried to interject.

“When the president calls Mexicans—”

But Gaetz shouted back, “Excuse me! You don’t get to interrupt me on this time!”

The congressman went on to shred Karlan for a comment earlier in the proceeding in which she jokingly made reference to Barron Trump.

“The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility,” Karlan said. “While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

“[W]hen you invoke the president’s son’s name here, when you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument,” Gaetz said. “It makes you look mean! It makes you look like you’re attacking someone’s family — the minor child of the President of the United States.”

Gaetz went on to ask the panel of witnesses to speak up if they knew any piece of information in the House Intelligence impeachment report to be a fact. The four scholars, of course, remained silent — as they were called as legal experts, not fact witnesses.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

