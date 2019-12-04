Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan tore into Donald Trump throughout her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, and at one point, she decided to invoke the president’s son in an off-hand joke.

Congresswoman Shiela Jackson Lee (D-TX) used her time to ask Karlan for her thoughts about the strength of the records from Robert Mueller’s report. Karlan went on from there to say the Ukraine scandal fits into Trump’s “pattern of behavior” and that the evidence suggests Trump pursued a quid pro quo when he asked President Volodymyr Zelensky for a “favor.”

“What comparisons can we make between kings that the framers were afraid of and the president’s conduct today?” Lee asked Karlan.

Her response:

“Kings could do no wrong because the king’s word was law. Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article Two does not give him the power to do anything he wants. I will give you one example that shows the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

Karlan’s remarks drew snickering from the room, but judging by the reaction of White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, not everyone found it so amusing.

Classless move by a Democratic “witness”. Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline. And what’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room. What is being done to this country is no laughing matter. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 4, 2019

