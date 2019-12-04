Conservative politicians, journalists, and activists took to social media on Wednesday to protest Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, after she made a controversial comment about President Donald Trump’s son Barron Trump during her impeachment hearing testimony.

“While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan remarked, prompting a wave of backlash from conservatives.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, Republican staffers, and Trump 2020 campaign accounts all responded to the “classless” comment.

Classless move by a Democratic “witness”. Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline. And what’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room. What is being done to this country is no laughing matter. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 4, 2019

So Hunter Biden is off limits, but 13 year old Barron Trump is not? This gets more unreal by the minute! — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 4, 2019

Democrats chose liberal professor Pam Karlan as their star impeachment witness. She just went out of her way to mock and attack Barron Trump, the President’s 13-year-old child. Democrats have disgraced themselves by giving a platform to this unhinged, petty kook. pic.twitter.com/LuteVNdbS7 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2019

Democrat “witness” Pamela Karlan is completely UNHINGED. She is now attacking @realDonaldTrump‘s 13 year old son Barron Trump in an attempt to smear President Trump.#StopTheMadness #JerryRigged pic.twitter.com/4aktNR2Tps — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 4, 2019

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump 2020 national press secretary: “Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense. Pamela Karlan thought she was being clever…but she instead reinforced…that Democrats have no boundaries." pic.twitter.com/r5Fr0nNrU5 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 4, 2019

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) described the comments as “gross,” “shameful,” and “unnecessary.”

Just when you thought this impeachment hoax couldn’t get anymore ridiculous, the witness invited by Democrats is throwing cheap shots at the 13 year old son of @realDonaldTrump. Gross and shameful! pic.twitter.com/ugVZfVYDR9 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 4, 2019

Hunter Biden is off limits but Barron Trump isn’t… https://t.co/NykrnEtdV9 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 4, 2019

As if we needed further proof that this impeachment attempt is entirely unhinged – one of today’s key witnesses took an entirely unnecessary shot at @realDonaldTrump’s son Barron. Enough of the #ShamImpeachmenthttps://t.co/wbvfSQhvQN — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) December 4, 2019

Conservative journalists and commentators also took to social media in droves to condemn Karlan.

One of Democrats’ impeachment witnesses, the one who says she can’t walk on the sidewalk in front of Trump hotel because of her hatred for Bad Orange Man, just went after Barron Trump, if you’re wondering how things are going. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 4, 2019

Holy cow. Democrat “witness” Pamela Karlan invokes President Trump’s son Barron… “the President can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.” 3…2…1… til Democrats tell us bringing the President’s 13yo son into impeachment is totally cool.pic.twitter.com/t72cj3JlZa — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 4, 2019

Republicans: What evidence is there for impeachment? Democrats: LET’S INVOKE BARRON TRUMP. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 4, 2019

Prof. Pamela Karlan now invoking 13-year-old Barron Trump to dunk on @realDonaldTrump. Cool cool. pic.twitter.com/gXkgzHB910 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 4, 2019

Not a good look for Angry Professor Karlan- she is attacking Barron Trump – I thought kids were off limits? #maga #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/PHILY3yarv — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) December 4, 2019

Witness Pamela Karlan just attacked Barron in the middle of an impeachment hearing. Barron is 13 years old. This is a circus. pic.twitter.com/vJC0bWfkIB — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019

NBC News reporter Jonathan Allen posted, “There was a time when no one would think to invoke the minor child of a president in a derisive manner to make a political point at a congressional hearing.”

There was a time when no one would think to invoke the minor child of a president in a derisive manner to make a political point at a congressional hearing. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) December 4, 2019

