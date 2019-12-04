comScore

Conservatives Shocked by Pamela Karlan’s ‘Shameful’ Barron Trump Joke: ‘I Thought Kids Were Off Limits?’

By Charlie NashDec 4th, 2019, 4:15 pm

Conservative politicians, journalists, and activists took to social media on Wednesday to protest Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, after she made a controversial comment about President Donald Trump’s son Barron Trump during her impeachment hearing testimony.

“While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan remarked, prompting a wave of backlash from conservatives.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, Republican staffers, and Trump 2020 campaign accounts all responded to the “classless” comment.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) described the comments as “gross,” “shameful,” and “unnecessary.”

Conservative journalists and commentators also took to social media in droves to condemn Karlan.

NBC News reporter Jonathan Allen posted, “There was a time when no one would think to invoke the minor child of a president in a derisive manner to make a political point at a congressional hearing.”

