Matt Gaetz Says ‘Kyle Rittenhouse Would Probably Make a Pretty Good Congressional Intern’ and ‘May Reach Out To Him’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) thanked Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield on Wednesday night for his support of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is currently on trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot three people – two fatally – in August 2020 amid civil unrest in the city after the shooting of an unarmed Black man. His attorneys argue he acted in self-defense.

“Thank you for your advocacy for Kyle Rittenhouse,” the congressman told Stinchfield. “He is not guilty. He deserves a not guilty verdict, and I sure hope he gets it because you know what? Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern. We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.”

Stinchfield responded, “So maybe we’ll have to fight for him. I want him here at Newsmax. Maybe he can be a Stinchfield intern too.”

“You guys pay way better at Newsmax,” replied Gaetz. “But there’s nothing like the Hill.”

Gaetz is currently dealing with his own legal troubles. Currently, he is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for potentially having sexual relations with a minor.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the probe.

