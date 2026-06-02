‘What the F*ck Is that Sh*t?!’ Shawn Ryan Goes OFF on ‘Very Self-Serving’ Trump and Cronies in Stunning Exchange With Megyn Kelly

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MAGA fan-turned-critic Shawn Ryan went ballistic on President Donald Trump during a podcast with Megyn Kelly and rattled off several problems he has with the president’s second term.

“I just don’t see any positivity coming out of this administration,” Ryan vented during the Monday episode of his podcast. “It seems very self-serving.”

He told Kelly he has a “list of sh*t” the Trump administration has screwed up, in his view, printed out. But he ran through several of his gripes off the top of his head while talking to Kelly — another pundit who backed Trump in 2024 but has since criticized him on numerous issues, like the Iran war.

“He f*ckin’ made it so he had Todd Blanche do his dirty work so that him or anybody in his family could not be audited by the IRS,” Ryan said. “What the f*ck is that shit?”

Ryan continued, “The drone company, the $400 million jet from Qatar, the executive club — you hear about that?”

“Yeah, yeah, that they started in D.C.,” Kelly affirmed.

“You don’t hear about any of this sh*t,” Ryan said. “Does this sh*t look like he’s serving the American people?”

Ryan then called out Fox News, saying the right-leaning network doesn’t cover any of the ways Trump has sold out the country, in his view.

“None of it. None of it,” Kelly agreed. “There’s no question that the corruption in the administration has been far beyond what—”

Ryan cut Kelly off before she could finish to fume that Trump “sued the f*ckin’ government!”

His brutal assessment of Trump comes less than two years after the former Navy SEAL hosted Trump on his podcast. Ryan later confirmed he voted for Trump in 2o24, with one key reason being he wanted more information on dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein published.

Kelly also supported Trump against ex-Vice President Kamala Harris, but recently argued that Trump’s MAGA base has eroded.

“MAGA is not what it was. MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists who have to love Mark Levin,” Kelly said in May. “And so that’s by definition an increasingly tiny group.”

She reiterated that take to Ryan on Monday.

“The problem for Trump now is that he has defined MAGA literally to those who agree with Mark Levin,” Kelly said. “If you don’t agree with Mark Levin, you’re not MAGA. Which means you must be a neocon whose main issue is what’s in the best interest of Israel.”

Watch above via The Shawn Ryan Show.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!