Matthew Dowd Says George P. Bush Backing Trump Is a ‘Sad Tale’: You’d Think ‘Family Loyalty Would Be More Important’

George P. Bush is running to be Texas attorney general, going up against Republican incumbent Ken Paxton.

Politico recently reported on the “Trump” of it all and how Bush recently spoke directly with the former president, saying, “Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. Big things coming soon!”

Bush is the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, and you may remember back in 2016 that then-candidate Donald Trump attacked the elder Bush in very harsh terms.

On CNN Wednesday night, Matthew Dowd — chief strategist for George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection — told Erin Burnett George P. Bush’s support of Trump is a “sad tale.”

He recalled knowing Bush a little over 20 years ago and found it remarkable he would now be “bending the knee to Donald Trump.”

“I have to say it, it would be like the Starks bending the knee to the Lannisters,” Dowd said, accusing Bush of “abandoning” his family to “basically suck up to Donald Trump.”

This is just another tale and I think a really sad tale. Think of all the people that criticized Donald Trump and then, instead of standing firm on their principles — I mean, think of what Lindsey Graham said about Donald Trump and Marco Rubio said about Donald Trump and all these other people said… the next thing you know, they’re cozying up with Donald Trump… The move they ought to make, if it was principled, would be to leave the Republican party and say, ‘I’m going to give up my political ambition as a Republican because my principles are more important.’ And for George P., you would think some sort of family values or some family loyalty would be more important than political ambition.

Dowd also argued that Bush would be in a difficult race anyway, because “the Bush name in Texas, among Republicans I would say, is not valuable anymore.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

