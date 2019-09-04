To the likely dismay of his publishers, General Jim Mattis has been very careful to avoid salacious and dramatic headlines from his media tour in promotion of his new book. Wednesday morning’s appearance on Morning Joe, however, may have ended that trend, due to some respectful but tough grilling from the MSNBC hosts on President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric.

In fairness, CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour also challenged Mattis’s reluctance to rebuke Trump, but Morning Joe did Morning Joe things during the Wednesday morning interview.

After claiming that he was “not in a position, I think, to walk out of the administration over a policy disagreement,” he was challenged by host Mika Brzezinski, who asked “at what point is it important to say something or become part of the problem because we know what is happening, we see what is happening, and yet nobody speaks to it with the insight that perhaps someone you would have, like you.”

In response, Mattis confirmed that he quit as defense secretary early, and that this was his way of speaking out against the administration.

“I don’t know how I could have spoken more loudly to where I stand than what I put in my letter of resignation and quitting a job when I had not completed it two years in,” Mattis replied.

He then hedged by adding that, in his esteem, the divisive political environment that he finds so distasteful and dangerous “goes back several administrations.”

“This didn’t start overnight,” he added, continuing “This isn’t about one man, and the solution is not going to be about one person speaking out. It’s going to be about the majority of Americans, and that’s enough.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com