Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall called out CNN’s top brass for botching the network’s handling of Andrew Cuomo’s fall from grace, in particular, how prime time host Chris Cuomo was allowed to cover his brother in good times, but not allowed when things went “south.”

Hall spoke to NewsNation’s Leland Vittert on Tuesday, where the conversation focused on President Joe Biden’s reaction to the New York governor’s decision to resign amid numerous accusations of sexual harassment. At one point, Hall was asked for his opinion on how CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Biden after the president said Cuomo did a “hell of a job” as governor before being forced out by scandal.

Hall complimented Collins for her effort, saying she was “showing her independence” from CNN’s entanglement with the Cuomo scandal. This was in clear reference to CNN’s Cuomo, who tried to help his brother deal with his harassment allegations, ignored the scandal on his CNN prime time show, and is now on vacation while the firestorm continues to unfold.

Hall argued that Collins and other journalists with CNN “have done a good job” in covering the story, unlike the network’s executives and “some other notable people.”

“They made a very bad situation impossibly much worse,” Hall said.

The discussion went on with Vittert asking if CNN’s executives are “worried” about how they’ve handled the Cuomo scandal, or whether they think it’ll blow over eventually. Hall answered that the situation remains in flux, but his CNN sources are “upset” with the whole kerfuffle, and “they don’t get why this has been so poorly handled.”

When you break journalistic standards by not disclosing your relationship with Andrew’s brother, and interviewing him in good times, and then when things go south, you suddenly can’t cover him, well that’s not proper journalism. I think Chris is gonna have to earn back the respect of his viewers through candor, through honesty, through contrition. That’s what Chris Cuomo does really well, so I think he’ll be fine. I just think that it will be interesting to watch it unfold, and I think Chris wasn’t done any favors by the executives at CNN. They put him in a really impossible spot.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com