Biden Says Cuomo Did ‘Hell of a Job’ as Governor: ‘That’s Why It’s So Sad’

President Joe Biden reacted to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigning Tuesday. When asked how he’s done as governor, Biden said he’s done “a hell of a job.”

During the press conference on the Senate passing the bipartisan infrastructure package, the president was asked about Cuomo and said, “I respect the governor’s decision.”

Last week Biden called on Cuomo to resign after the report concluding he sexually harassed 11 women dropped.

CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe followed up about the governor during the press conference, asking the president about his past work and conversations with Cuomo.

“You’re someone who spends a lot of times with mayors and governors. How would you assess his 10 and a half years as governor of the state?” O’Keefe asked.

“In terms of his personal behavior or what he’s done as a governor?” Biden asked.

“What he’s done as a governor,” O’Keefe clarified.

“Well, he’s done a hell of a job,” the president responded.

“Both on everything from access to voting to infrastructure, to a whole range of things. That’s why it’s so sad.”

