CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Confronts Biden for Saying Cuomo Did ‘A Hell of a Job’ as Governor: ‘He’s Accused of Sexually Harassing Women’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted President Joe Biden for comments he made during a press conference about the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

During the press conference, the president was asked how he would “assess [Cuomo’s] ten and a half years as governor of the state.”

“In terms of his personal behavior or what he’s done as a governor?” Biden asked.

“As a governor,” CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe said.

The president said Cuomo’s “done a hell of a job” on issues like voting and infrastructure, adding, “That’s why it’s so sad.”

Minutes later, Collins questioned Biden about that comment, asking, “Can you really say that he’s done ‘a hell of a job’ if he’s accused of sexually harassing women?”

“You asked two different questions,” he responded. “Should he remain as governor is one question. And women should be believed when they make accusations that are able to, on the face of them, make sense, and investigated.”

“That’s one thing. The question is, did he do a good job on infrastructure. That was the question. He did,” the president said.

“The question was how did he do as a governor,” Collins said.

“No, the question was — correct me if I’m wrong,” Biden responded.

O’Keefe called out, “About how was he as a governor generally, outside of his personal behavior.”

“Outside of his personal behavior, okay,” the president said.

“But can you separate the two since…” Collins started to ask.

“No, I’m not. I was asked a specific question. I’m trying to answer specifically.”

