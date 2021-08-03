The bombshell report by the office of New York attorney general Letitia James, which concluded that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, revealed that his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, testified as part of the investigation about his role in advising the governor on how to respond to the allegations.

Chris Cuomo, who hosts Cuomo Prime Time at 9 p.m. on CNN, was part of “the Governor’s team of advisors” who “had ongoing and regular discussions about how to respond to the allegations publicly,” according to the investigation.

That confirms reports from May that Chris had participated in strategy calls with his brother regarding how to respond to the governor’s sexual harassment allegations.

Also included in the attorney general’s report is an email sent from Chris Cuomo to his brother’s team of advisors containing the draft of a statement responding to the allegations.

The draft statement is very similar to one that Cuomo released the night of February 28 responding to two women who made allegations of sexual harassment against him. In addition to the statement, the governor’s office announced that James had been charged with appointing an independent investigation to look into the claims of misconduct.

The Washington Post had previously reported that Chris Cuomo participated in “strategy calls” with his brother. “Cuomo, one of the network’s top stars, joined a series of conference calls that included the Democratic governor’s top aide, his communications team, lawyers, and a number of outside advisers,” the paper reported in May.

At the time, CNN said in a statement that “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges.” The network added that Chris Cuomo would “not participate in such conversations going forward,” but did not discipline the host.

