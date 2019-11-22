Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman Clash With View Co-Hosts on Whether People Care About Impeachment

The View’s co-hosts clashed over how the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is being received by voters, with Meghan McCain wondering if Americans care.

“Democrats have gotten out over their skis so many times,” McCain said. “I can remember coming on this show last year thinking [Robert] Mueller had this locked and loaded. Lock him up, put him in handcuffs. This is done. But the problem is there is a distrust, including from people like me, of who to believe at this point. I’ve been told so many times ‘he’s going to jail, he’s getting impeached, he’s x and y’ and for Republicans, it doesn’t matter.”

McCain was referring to GOP Rep. Will Hurd criticizing Trump’s actions in Ukraine, but arguing he didn’t see evidence to support impeachment.

“What about the Constitution?” Joy Behar asked.

“First of all, I have a copy of the Constitution on my night stand. Please don’t talk to me about the Constitution,” McCain said.

Sunny Hostin also disagreed, saying Hurd not changing his mind on impeachment said more about him than it did about the evidence and called Hurd “complicit.”

Abby Huntsman showed her disapproval with this by shaking her head and McCain said Hostin was “slandering a CIA agent.”

“We all have our own opinions right? Here’s my concern. I’m also concerned about the precedent that impeachment sets for the future of impeaching presidents, and for me, I believe we have to have a crime committed by the president himself, and right now we aren’t there,” Huntsman said.

Watch above, via ABC.

