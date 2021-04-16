Meghan McCain Decries Fauci-Jordan-Clyburn-Waters House Hearing Battle Royale: ‘All of Them Looked Bad’

Meghan McCain is very disappointed in everyone involved in Thursday’s dustup during a House hearing on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that all of the parties involved “looked bad,” and that the exchange was one example of why Congress has a low approval rating.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan came for Dr. Anthony Fauci during the hearing, demanding Fauci tell him when “Americans get their first amendment liberties back.” Democratic representatives James Clyburn (D-SC) and Maxine Waters (D-CA) tried to move the hearing forward, with Waters eventually instructing Jordan to “respect the chair and shut your mouth.”

On Friday’s episode of The View, Joy Behar asked McCain what she thought of the exchange, after co-hosts Sara Haines and Ana Navarro laid the blame for the confrontation directly at Jordan’s feet,

“I think Congress has a 61% disapproval rating for a reason,” McCain said, perhaps referring to the most recent Gallup congressional approval poll (which, it should be noted, also shows the highest approval rating of Congress since 2009). “All of them looked bad. It’s beneath Congress and, you know, the issues about liberty and freedom – I think it’s easy to just say, ‘oh, Republicans are being contrarian, and they don’t want liberty,’” McCain said.

McCain then listed examples of the reasons for conservative outrage over pandemic-related restrictions, including Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rules-violating dinner party in November at famed California restaurant French Laundry, and Los Angeles-area restaurant owner Angela Marsden’s viral video from December showing that she was forced to close her restaurant to outdoor dining, while a movie studio set up an outdoor dining area just steps away.

McCain said that it’s in Republicans’ nature to question government actions.

“Republicans are contrarian. They’re skeptical of big government. That is who we are. It’s in my DNA and makeup to question authority and question government,” McCain said. “We think big government is bad. We don’t think that bending the knee to big government is the answer to everything. That’s a difference between Democrats and Republicans.”

“Unfortunately, the virus and vaccine have become politicized, but to lay the blame at the feet of Republicans is intellectually dishonest,” McCain added.



