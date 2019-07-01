Meghan McCain Defends Kamala Harris Against Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Unquestionably Racist’ Tweet

Meghan McCain blasted Donald Trump Jr. Sunday for sharing a tweet questioning the racial heritage of Kamala Harris and whether she qualified as an “American black.”

What’s happening to @KamalaHarris is disgusting and unquestionably racist. And while the tweet was deleted, it appears that the Trump family tradition of spreading racial demagoguery and conspiracy theories lives on… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 30, 2019

During last Thursday’s Democratic debate, Kamala Harris spoke on racial issues “as the only black person on stage.”After the debate, Ali Alexander, a conservative media pundit, tweeted that Harris was not an American black, rather that she was half Indian and half Jamaican. He said that Harris was robbing American blacks of their history.

Kamala Harris is *not* an American Black. She is half Indian and half Jamaican. I’m so sick of people robbing American Blacks (like myself) of our history. It’s disgusting. Now using it for debate time at #DemDebate2? These are my people not her people. Freaking disgusting. — Ali Alexander (@ali) June 28, 2019

Trump Jr. shared the tweet and commented, “Is this true? Wow.” He later deleted the retweet.

“Don’s tweet was simply him asking if it was true that Kamala Harris was half-Indian because it’s not something he had ever heard before,” Trump Jr. spokesman Andy Surabian told the New York Times.

Harris’ campaign compared the attacks to birther conspiracies which circulated about President Barack Obama.

McCain has been critical of the Trump family before, and in late May she called President Trump a “child” who would always be “deeply threatened” by her father.

Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life. There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him. It makes my grief unbearable. https://t.co/gUbFAla1VE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 30, 2019

