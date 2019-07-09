Meghan McCain: People Like Alan Dershowitz Should Be Off TV While ‘Accused of Being Involved’ in Epstein Case

The hosts of The View opened Tuesday by talking about the Jeffrey Epstein case and the disturbing charges against him, as well as the scrutiny of current Labor Secretary Alex Acosta over Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement.

Sunny Hostin was stunned by the deal Epstein got. Joy Behar brought up complimentary comments Donald Trump made about Epstein over a decade ago to contrast them with the people who he’s insulted and derided.

Meghan McCain noted the statement from Bill Clinton‘s office yesterday and said plenty of political hands “are dirty in this.”

Hostin said Acosta has to resign because “by giving him that sweetheart deal he allowed these new victims to be victimized, he didn’t protect the community.”

McCain added at one point, “I also don’t think people like Alan Dershowitz should be on TV right now while they’re being accused of being involved.”

Dershowitz has been accused of being involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. Virginia Giuffre has filed a defamation lawsuit against Dershowitz alleging he “was also a participant in sex trafficking, including as one of the men to whom Epstein lent out Plaintiff for sex.”

Dershowitz spoke with Joe Piscopo this morning and said in response, “I just didn’t know the person at all… Since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein, I’ve only had sex with one woman. It’s very easy to remember when you’ve only had sex with your wife.”

He also believes “part of this is clearly motivated by the fact that I’ve defended Trump on Constitutional grounds.”

You can watch the View segment above, via ABC.

