comScore
video

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Kamala Harris for Trying to ‘Smear’ Biden on Race: ‘Underhanded’ Political Ploy

By Josh FeldmanJul 9th, 2019, 3:24 pm

Congresswoman and 2020 presidential contender Tulsi Gabbard has made a point of weighing in on the controversies surrounding Joe Biden and saying he’s being unfairly smeared.

Last month, as other candidates were criticizing Biden for his comments about working with segregationist senators, Gabbard said his point was lost by critics who “unfairly misrepresented” them for “cheap political points.”

This week Gabbard quote-tweeted David Axelrod questioning Kamala Harris‘ position on busing, given that big moment with Biden at the debate, and remarked, “It was a false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist.”

During the debate, Harris told Biden< “I do not believe you are a racist… but I also believe, and it’s personal, and it was actually hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.” She went on to rip Biden on the busing issue in personal terms.

In an interview with CBSN, Gabbard said Harris is throwing out the “accusation that Joe Biden is racist when he’s clearly not as a way to try to smear.”

“What she’s saying is her position is the same one that she was criticizing Joe Biden for, so this is just a political ploy, and I think a very underhanded one, jut to try to get herself attention, to move herself up in the polls. I think that we need to be above that,” Gabbard added.

You can watch above, via CBSN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: