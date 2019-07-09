Congresswoman and 2020 presidential contender Tulsi Gabbard has made a point of weighing in on the controversies surrounding Joe Biden and saying he’s being unfairly smeared.

Last month, as other candidates were criticizing Biden for his comments about working with segregationist senators, Gabbard said his point was lost by critics who “unfairly misrepresented” them for “cheap political points.”

(1/3) @ewarren @KamalaHarris Joe Biden did not “celebrate” or “coddle” segregationists. His critics have unfairly misrepresented his important message to score cheap political points. I agree with @ClyburnSC06 and @JoeBiden: in order for Congress and the president to… — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 21, 2019

(2/3) …get things done for the American people, there needs to be civility in Washington and in the country — the ability to work with those who we disagree, even those who hold some views which we abhor. In order for Congress to work for the American people… — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 21, 2019

(3/3) …we need to find common ground with each other. That is not possible without civility. We don’t need another president who is going to continue to divide our country. We need a president who will unite us. United we stand, divided we fall. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 21, 2019

This week Gabbard quote-tweeted David Axelrod questioning Kamala Harris‘ position on busing, given that big moment with Biden at the debate, and remarked, “It was a false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist.”

I agree with Axelrod. But let’s get real. It wasn’t a “whole thing” — it was a false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist. https://t.co/KQ8OnhDQ8A — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) July 8, 2019

During the debate, Harris told Biden< “I do not believe you are a racist… but I also believe, and it’s personal, and it was actually hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.” She went on to rip Biden on the busing issue in personal terms.

In an interview with CBSN, Gabbard said Harris is throwing out the “accusation that Joe Biden is racist when he’s clearly not as a way to try to smear.”

“What she’s saying is her position is the same one that she was criticizing Joe Biden for, so this is just a political ploy, and I think a very underhanded one, jut to try to get herself attention, to move herself up in the polls. I think that we need to be above that,” Gabbard added.

You can watch above, via CBSN.

