Alan Dershowitz is speaking out for the first time since Jeffrey Epstein‘s indictment.

The legal scholar — who was reportedly ticketed to appear on Hannity Monday night, but was not seen — broke his silence Tuesday morning on local radio in New York. Speaking with host Joe Piscopo, Dershowitz highlighted his top-line takeaway from the Epstein indictment.

“The indictment itself is fairly bare bones,” he said. “From my point of view, the important thing is that it doesn’t mention me.”

Dershowitz has been accused of participating in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation. Virginia Giuffre, who is suing Dershowitz for defamation, claims she had sex with him as part of that operation.

Dershowitz flatly denies the allegation.

“I just didn’t know the person at all,” Dershowitz said. He added, “Since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein, I’ve only had sex with one woman. It’s very easy to remember when you’ve only had sex with your wife.”

Dershowitz also said that he believes that his defense of President Donald Trump is a factor in the allegations.

“At 80 years old, I really have better things to do. And part of this is clearly motivated by the fact that I’ve defended Trump on Constitutional grounds.”

Listen above, via WNYM. (The interview begins at the 2:00 mark, and ends at 12:00.)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com