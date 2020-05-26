Meghan McCain Torches Viral Partiers: Seems to Be No Middle Ground Between ‘Quarantining Forever and Girls Gone Wild’

Meghan McCain went off on the viral Memorial Day partiers on Tuesday’s episode of The View, adding that she was “very confused” the inability to find a middle ground between “quarantining forever” and “girls gone wild.”

Host Whoopi Goldberg drew attention to the stark contrast between Sunday’s New York Times front page, which listed the names of 1,000 Covid-19 victims, and the viral videos of large gatherings and parties throughout Memorial Day weekend.

“Look, I have been advocating on this show for over a month to re-open the economy. I have been advocating given all the reasons — suicide rates are spiking, opioid overdoses. Obviously the economy is completely collapsing,” McCain remarked. “I think I’m just confused as to why I’ve been advocating for a slow roll open of the economy if we aren’t going to have some kind of in-between between completely isolating, quarantining forever and girls gone wild.”

She then noted the “insensitivity” of these partiers, who seem to have no regard for the first responders and healthcare workers, or for the victims of the coronavirus, adding that she has lost friends herself.

“I was very upset over the weekend over this because, again, I’ve been completely isolated and quarantined and all I want to do by August is be able to buy a crib for my baby in a store and visit my father’s grave,” she added. “That’s it. That’s all I want to do before the fall, and to see people sort of, like, rubbing their nose at all the sacrifices of our first responders and there’s still so much unknown about this virus, look, I’ve been very, very disheartened and it’s happening everywhere. It’s a red state, blue state problem.”

