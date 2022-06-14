Megyn Kelly Rips Fox News For ‘Dangerous’ Report on Trans Teen: ‘Irresponsible to Put it On the Air’

Megyn Kelly accused Fox News of betraying its “mission” over the network’s decision to air a report about a transgender child.

On Friday morning, the network aired a segment about 14-year-old Ryland Whittington, who identifies as a transgender boy. The network did so to celebrate “diversity” for “LGBTQ+ PRIDE MONTH,” per a graphic on America’s Newsroom.

The story drew immense and immediate backlash from many conservatives.

Kelly, a former Fox News prime time host, joined Newsmax TV’s The Balance on Tuesday to talk about the story with host Eric Bolling.

“If you look at the history of transgender – gender dysphoria, it affects mostly, almost exclusively, little boys who think that they’re actually girls,” she said.

Kelly said roughly 70% of children experiencing gender dysphoria will grow out if it. She then ripped her former network for what she categorized as irresponsible reporting. Kelly said,

The problem is, the Fox News Channel mission is not to do reports that sound like MSNBC, right? The Fox News Channel mission is to make sure that they include the context that gets ignored by all of the other stations. And in 2022 in particular, we know that there’s a lot more to this story. And it is irresponsible to put it on the air like this as a celebration without flagging for the parents out there who are going through this this significant downsides of jumping onto this without making sure you’re in that very, very small percentage of cases where this gender dysphoria might actually be a thing.

In the Fox News segment, Ryland’s mother Hillary Whittington invoked high rates of suicides for transgender people.

“I’d rather have a living son than a dead daughter,” she told the network.

Kelly described Fox’s decision to quote her verbatim as “dangerous.”

“That’s a very dangerous trope, because this is used by the LGBTQ activists to shame parents who know about that 70% statistic, that generally, if I stay out of it, my kid’s going to outgrow this, and in many cases, they just turn out to be gay,” she said.

Kelly added,

To not flag the significant downsides of what happens to these kids when they’re put on puberty blockers, when they’re put on cross gender hormones – by the way, when that’s done two girls, they’re sterile, they can’t have children anymore – and you can go down the list is irresponsible to their mission. I mean, I don’t expect any of the mainstream press to do it.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

