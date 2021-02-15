There’s been a great deal of frustration aimed at Democrats over the decision not to call witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Democrats have argued in response that it wouldn’t have made a difference in the end — an argument Mehdi Hasan pushed back on in talking with Chris Hayes Monday night.

Hasan said it’s a “bizarre argument” because if the idea is that they never would have gotten 67 votes in the first place, “why have a trial at all, then?”

“Why bother doing any of this stuff if the argument is we are going to let the Republicans decide what is and isn’t acceptable in this trial,” he continued.

Hasan noted how some Democrats have argued that ultimately “history will judge the Republicans” and said, “I’m fed up of waiting for history to judge the Republicans. Why can’t we judge them in the here and now?”

And while he said it was very unlikely the Senate would convict Trump no matter what, Hasan argued the point is “doing your best job to fully expose the truth of what happened on January the 6th and expose Republicans in the process, and that means you call for witnesses.”

If Barack Obama had done anything remotely close to what Trump did in riling up supporters to attack the Capitol, he added, Republicans wouldn’t simply move on like this.

“I’m not sure why Democrats are always moving on.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]