Vivek Ramaswamy Attacks Kaitlan Collins As ‘Petulant Teenager’ Following Heated CNN Interview

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy railed against CNN host Kaitlan Collins in a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday following a heated interview about his “controversial comments” the night before.

“Hilarious interview with @CNN last night. Felt like I was talking to a petulant teenager,” wrote Ramaswamy in a Twitter post, Tuesday.

In another post, he added, “Speaking the hard TRUTH to a female anchor isn’t ‘mansplaining,’ it’s the exact same treatment I gave to Don Lemon a few months back: I believe in equal opportunity for all media dishonesty.”

During the heated interview on Monday, Collins confronted Ramaswamy with his “controversial comments” about 9/11 and arming Taiwan against China, which prompted Ramaswamy to repeatedly accuse Collins of putting words in his mouth and of trying to “trick” him, while Collins assured Ramaswamy that she was merely quoting his own words.

On Tuesday’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins played newly-released audio of one of the quotes which Ramaswamy claimed had been taken out of context.

“About last night. Vivek Ramaswamy said something that it turns out wasn’t true,” Collins declared, before playing the audio of Ramaswamy questioning, “How many federal agents were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers?”

“You just heard it yourself. He was, in fact, quoted accurately,” Collins continued. “Well the truth is he did say it, the quote was accurate, and it is on tape.”

Ramaswamy is currently in third place in the 2024 Republican primary, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average, which places him above former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Some polls have even shown Ramaswamy ahead of and tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for second place.

