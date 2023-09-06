John Eastman’s Lawyer Admits, ‘Oh, Sure’ It’s ‘Risky’ For His Indicted Client To Keep Giving Interviews

A lawyer for John Eastman, an attorney who sought to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election, admitted on Wednesday night it is “risky” for his client to give media interviews as he has been doing.

Eastman, a fringe figure who once argued that Oakland-born Kamala Harris is ineligible to hold high office because her parents were born abroad, was indicted in Fulton County last month with Trump and 17 others who tried to subvert the election.

Instead of keeping a low profile, Eastman has been vocal about his actions since being indicted. Last week, he gave an interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News, which was aired over three shows.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Source on CNN, host Kaitlan Collins played a clip of that interview for Eastman lawyer Charles Burnham, in which the defendant claimed then-Vice President Mike Pence could have refused to certify the election results as the presiding officer in Congress and send the matter back to the states despite the fact they had already certified the results.

Eastman also advocated for the installment of fake electors from the state of Georgia who would vote for Trump in the Electoral College.

“What I recommended – and I’ve said this repeatedly – is that [Pence] accede to requests from more than 100 state legislators in those swing states to give them a week to try and sort out the impact of what everybody acknowledged was illegality in the conduct of the election,” Eastman told Ingraham, repeating the false claim voter fraud tipped the scales in the 2020 election.

Collins asked Burnham for his reaction.

“I’ll note that everyone did not acknowledge that,” she said of the alleged illegality. “But is he not explicitly admitting there that he did want to impede the certification of presidential electors on that day?”

“No, no, not at all,” Burnham responded. “It was not to impede the certification or somehow try to obstruct it or block it. His advice – and he stated this many times before that interview – was simply to impose a short delay in the process to allow the state legislators– legislatures who weren’t then in session to have one more look at the situation before reporting back to Congress. And then it would go back to Congress to make the ultimate decision.”

Later in the interview, Collins asked Burnham if he’s concerned Eastman could be implicating himself during interviews.

“Are you worried that those comments could be used against your client?” she asked. “Have you advised him not to speak publicly?”

“We made a decision a long time ago in this case,” he said. “Our view is Dr. Eastman is innocent. He has nothing to hide. He’s clearly innocent. He was acting in his capacity as a lawyer and a law professor. His views were well-supported, though they may have been controversial. All the facts are more or less known. There’s not a lot of mystery here. And we’ve made a decision that risky though it certainly may be, to be as open as we can with journalists such as yourself and anyone who wants to talk to us for the most part we’re happy to talk to them.”

“So, it is potentially risky for him to be speaking publicly, you think?” Collins asked.

“Oh, sure,” Burnham answered. “I think hopefully that shows to everyone how confident we are in our client’s case and how important we think it is, how important John Eastman thinks it is for these facts to be presented to the public for their analysis.”

