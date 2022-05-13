Former First Lady Melania Trump ripped the country’s “leadership” in her first interview since she left the White House last January. She also criticized the media.

Mrs. Trump sat down for a discussion with Fox News’ Pete Hegseth after 15 months out of the public eye.

Fox teased a snippet of the interview on The Five Friday afternoon. In the clip, Hegseth asked Mrs. Trump how she feels about the state of the country since her husband left office.

“So, being out of D.C. and having that time, what do you make of the state of the country right now?” he asked her.

Mrs. Trump commented on what she called “suffering” nationwide and across the globe.

“I think it’s sad to see what’s going on, if you really look deeply into it,” she responded. “I think a lot of people are struggling and suffering and what is going on around the world as well. So it’s very sad to see and I hope it changes fast.”

Hegseth then asked Mrs. Trump about the shortage of infant formula.

“It’s been in the news, as someone who loves children and has dedicated so much to their betterment, how do you feel when you see a shortage of baby formula and families just struggling to get basic items like that?” he asked.

Mrs. Trump called such shortages “heartbreaking.”

“It’s heartbreaking to see that they are struggling and the food is not available for children in 21st century in the United States of America,” she said.

“Why is it happening?” Hegseth asked her.

“Leadership,” she responded.

“Leadership, or lack thereof?” Hegseth pressed.

Mrs. Trump responded with a simple, “Yeah.”

During another segment of the interview, which Fox News teased, the former first lady was asked about the subject of media bias, and how she dealt with it.

Hegseth also asked her why she was never offered a Vogue magazine cover, despite her background as a model.

“They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes and it’s so obvious,” she said. “And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision and I have much more important things to do and I did in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue.”

The full interview will air Sunday on Fox & Friends Weekend and an unedited version will be available on Fox Nation on Monday.

Watch above, via Fox News.

