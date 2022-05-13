Donald Trump Jr blasted the U.S. Senate’s $40 billion Ukraine aid package on Friday and defended Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) who has put a hold on the legislation going forward.

“.@RandPaul simply wanted an inspector general to oversee how $40 billion of your taxpayer dollars are being spent in Ukraine and the swamp went nuts,” Trump Jr wrote on Twitter.

“They don’t want transparency because it’s one giant kickback to their friends and Big War. I hope you’re awake & watching!” he concluded.

“My oath of office is the US constitution not to any foreign nation and no matter how sympathetic the cause, my oath of office is to the national security of the United States of America,” Paul said while objecting to the bill. “We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the US economy.”

The measure, which has wide bipartisan support and is backed by both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is still suspected to pass early next week.

Schumer responded that “it’s clear from the junior senator from Kentucky’s remarks he doesn’t want to aid Ukraine.”

Aid to Ukraine has suddenly become a hot-button issue on the right-wing of the Republican Party as inflation has raised the prices of essential goods in the U.S.

The far-right of the GOP has also been under criticism since the beginning of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine as certain members of Congress and media figures have slandered Ukraine’s leader and voiced sentiments critics have labeled as pro-Putin.

Former President Donald Trump released a similar statement to his eldest son on Friday, also criticizing the spending of $40 billion to help Ukraine:

The Democrats are sending another $40 billion to Ukraine, yet America’s parents are struggling to even feed their children. There is a massive formula shortage, but no one is talking about it—it is a national disgrace. It is unthinkable that in the year 2022 American families are unable to get baby formulas for their children. Families whose children have serious allergies and require “elemental” formula are in even more desperate and dire straits. The pain that mothers and fathers are going through who literally cannot get nutrition for their newborns and infants is a mark of eternal shame on the Democrat Party. America First!

