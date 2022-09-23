‘Meow… Meow!… MEOW!’: Cat Offers Unsolicited Take on Trump’s Legal Troubles During MSNBC Live Hit

A meowing cat rudely interrupted an MSNBC segment to offer its unsolicited opinion on the legal troubles of former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil suit against the Trump Organization for allegedly overvaluing its assets to obtain low-interest loans from financial institutions. James is seeking $250 million and wants to prevent Trump family members who work at the organization from running businesses in New York.

Trump is also under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over government documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August. Some of the documents are classified.

Appearing on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Maya Wiley, a former attorney with the U.S. Southern District of New York and current cat owner, addressed the lawsuit.

As she spoke, a feline could be heard off-screen meowing louder and louder, as it appeared displeased with its owner’s assessment of Trump’s troubles:

WILEY: Well, let’s remember that Tish James’ suit is civil, not criminal, number one. And it’s probably going to be a lengthy process. It usually is. I have to say, Department of Justice – on these documents – it is very clear that they have recovered documents from– CAT: Meow. WILEY: –Donald Trump’s residence he did not own, should not have possessed, should not have kept. Some attorneys– CAT: Meow! WILEY: –told him so. And so that’s where we are. CAT: MEOW!

“Philip Rucker and Maya Wiley, thank you so much,” guest host Jason Johnson said, bidding his guests adieu. “Maya, I think I hear a cat meowing in the background upset there. Added some real passion.”

Wiley stated the cat is looking for its dinner. As she spoke, the cat made an appearance on-screen on the shelf behind her.

