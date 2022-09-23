‘This Is a Credible Candidate’: Chris Christie in Disbelief After Trump Claims He Could Declassify Docs by ‘Thinking’ It

Chris Christie chastised former President Donald Trump Thursday over his claim a day earlier a president is capable of declassifying documents simply by “thinking about it.”

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday he was not in possession of any classified documents seized by the FBI at his home in August. Trump said he declassified all government documents at his residence.

“If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, ‘It’s declassified,’ even by thinking about it because you’re sending it to Mar-a-Lago or wherever you’re sending it,” Trump claimed.

“There can be a process, but there doesn’t have to be,” he added. “You’re the president. You make that decision. So when you send it, it’s declassified. I declassified everything.”

The statement generated widespread mockery, and Christie – a former Trump confidante – was no exception.

The New York Post reported the former Republican governor of New Jersey spoke for an hour at a business convention in New York Thursday.

“We have a former president of the United States who [went] on national television last night and said ‘I declassified the documents thinking about it,’” Christie said. “Imagine all I could have accomplished if I only knew that I didn’t actually have to do it. I just had to think about it. This is a credible candidate for 2024.”

Later, Christie said, “There is a sector of our party, which cannot find themselves genetically unable to not defend Donald Trump… This is a disaster. It’s bad for the country.”

Christie also made critical comments about GOP Senate candidates Blake Masters and Mehmet Oz.

“We have nominated some really interesting characters,” he said.

Christie’s comments about Trump came a week after Trump appeared to make fun of his weight in a post on Truth Social.

“Chris Christie at a Roy Rogers at 11 PM in the evening trying to console himself,” Trump wrote on his the platform on Sept. 16.

Trump included an image of Christie at what appeared to be a buffet but did not explain what prompted the jab.

