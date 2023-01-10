Mexican President Thanks Biden for Building ‘Not Even One Meter of Wall’ In Presser – But Here’s the Thing…

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked President Joe Biden for not building “one meter” of border wall at a joint press conference in Mexico City on Tuesday.

López Obrador was apparently unaware much work has been done on the border wall under Biden’s administration.

“You, president Biden, you are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not built, not even one meter of wall,” López Obrador said. “And that we thank you for that, sir.”

He added, “Although some might not like it, although the conservatives don’t like it, in a very special manner.”

Biden did not make border security part of his 2020 campaign. In fact, the then-candidate was adamant he was against the physical barriers on the country’s border with Mexico.

“There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration,” Biden declared on the campaign trail. “Not another foot.”

Still, existing portions of the wall have been repaired and planned portions have been constructed since Biden took office nearly two years ago. NBC News reported last July:

The Biden administration on Thursday authorized completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma, where four wide gaps make it among the busiest corridors for illegal crossings. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the work to complete the project near the Morelos Dam will better protect migrants who can get hurt slipping down a slope or drown walking through a low section of the Colorado River.

The White House defended work on the border wall last August when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was “cleaning up the mess the prior administration left behind.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com