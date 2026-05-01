Oklahoma State Senate candidate Barry Christian was found dead on Thursday just days after he was reported missing.

Christian, 54, a candidate for Oklahoma’s District 38, was reported missing on Tuesday. His campaign confirmed his death in a statement Thursday evening.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also confirmed Christian’s body had been identified. His body was found in a pickup truck at the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area, just south of Erick, Oklahoma.

The circumstances on his death are not yet clear, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Christian was reported missing on Tuesday after missing a scheduled meeting. He had been campaigning that previous Saturday.

The Senate candidate’s campaign described him as a conservative voice aligned with President Donald Trump. He was a Republican and one of three candidates running in the State Senate race.

Police said Christian had last been seen driving his Dodge Ram truck, and his body was discovered on Thursday morning. His truck was found “crashed in a ravine.”

One of his opponents, Joe Buchanan, took to Facebook to express condolences.

“Carol and I are devastated to hear about Barry Christian’s passing. We are keeping his family and friends in our prayers, and hope our community can come together after this horrible tragedy,” he wrote on Facebook.

Local outlet KOCO first received a statement from Christian’s daughter, Brooklyn, in which she said the family’s lives have been “turned upside down” over the news.

“Please pray for our family and friends. Our world is upside down right now. We are still not sure of everything that happened, so please act with grace and treat my dad’s legacy with dignity. We are extremely grateful to everyone who assisted in the search efforts, and all of the media outlets that shared his information. I know there will be lots of people devastated by his passing,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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