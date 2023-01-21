Michael Cohen Says Trump Would Sell Classified Info for ‘Can of Tuna’ and Maybe Already Has

Michael Cohen predicted his ex-client Donald Trump will be indicted soon as the former president faces mounting legal challenges. The disbarred lawyer also predicted Trump might sell classified information if indicted and therefore would need to be kept on “very strict home confinement.”

Cohen spoke for over two hours to prosecutors who recently revived a probe into the Trump Organization payment allegedly made by Trump to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The former president denied an intimate relationship with Daniels.

Cohen was at the center of the Stormy Daniels scandal as Trump’s former personal attorney. Cohen pled guilty to tax evasion violating campaign finance laws and he was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018. He was also disbarred, something Cohen made clear when giving his opinion on the Trump case.

“Donald will be indicted. Whether or not he ends up going to prison is whole other story. There could be, based upon the fact that he’s a former president of the United States — it may not be a prison environment that he can ultimately get sentenced to, but rather a very strict home confinement scenario,” the former attorney told MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday.

Cohen also casually floated the theory that Trump could sell classified information if indicted and said maybe he’s “already” done so. Trump is facing a probe into his handling of classified information. He’s again denied any wrongdoing.

Cohen said:

“Let’s not forget that for four years, despite the fact that he’s really a very dumb person and does not have a great recollection or memory, nevertheless for four years he still classified briefings, national security classified briefings. And if you think Donald wouldn’t sell any of that information, maybe he’s already done so, but if you think he would not sell it for a can of tuna or a package of stamps, you would be inaccurate. So I think for national security’s sake, I think they would put him in a very strict home confinement scenario.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

