Michael Eric Dyson Goes OFF on ‘Mediocre, Mealy-Mouthed, Snowflake White Men’ Questioning Military on Critical Race Theory

Professor Michael Eric Dyson went on an all-timer of a rant during a conversation about testimony from Gen. Mark Milley before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. During the hearing, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was asked by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about critical race theory being promulgated in the military. Gaetz was just the latest Republican to suggest that the military is becoming “woke” by incorporating elements of critical race theory in trainings and on voluntary reading lists.

“I’ve read Mao Tse Tung,” said Milley. “I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist. So what is wrong with… having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?”

Dyson’s patience with conservatives such as Gaetz apparently reached its upper limit on Wednesday, as the Vanderbilt professor ripped “mediocre” White men on MSNBC on Wednesday. He denounced what he called a strain of anti-intellectualism running through the country’s politics.

I resent as an intellectual and as a Black person in America that we have taken the brunt of anti-intellectualism. We have borne the brunt of being disloyal to this nation. And we have stood by to see mediocre, mealy-mouthed snowflake White men who are incapable of taking critique, who are willing to dole out infamous repudiations of the humanity of the other. And yet they call us snowflakes, and they are the biggest flakes of snow to hit the Earth. They are incapable of criticism. They are incapable of tolerating difference. They’re scared of, “Oh, my god, critical race theory is going to kill your mother.” And they don’t even know. They are not critical, they have no race, and they don’t understand theory. And yet they are allowed to wax eloquently about the means and limits of rationality in this country and they couldn’t save themselves if the world depended on it.

Dyson added that he reads right-wing material every day, but that doesn’t make him a conservative. He went on to call out three Republicans, along with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

“So I think it’s necessity for us to be open-minded,” said Dyson. “And women, and people of color, and sexual minorities can lead the way because the White guys are flubbing it up in big fashion. And Matt Gaetz, and Josh Hawley, and Mitch McConnell, and Mr. Manchin, and all of them are in the same boat.”

