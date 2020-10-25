Filmmaker Michael Moore said on MSNBC Sunday that President Donald Trump has hurt his reelection chances badly over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moore — who warned back in 2016 that Trump would beat Hillary Clinton — said that anything can happen and Democrats should avoid any kind of “end zone dance too early.”

But, he argued, the media is now playing things “so careful now” because they’re too spooked by 2016, and then maybe “also can’t see how things are gonna go this year.”

“You’ve got a president that has done everything he can to lose, to the point where I’ve been wondering some days, does he really want to win?” Moore said. “Any other president would have seized the coronavirus, taken the reins, and tried to have been the hero, especially when this was killing his largest demographic in 2016 was over 65. Instead of coming to their aid and defense, he let them die. Now we’re having this huge wave, the largest day ever with coronavirus was, I think, Friday.”

After bringing up one grim prediction about how the number of deaths could increase, Moore said, “Why Trump would be killing off his voters, historians and political scientists are going to have to figure this out in the future.”

He also went after Trump for trying to “prevent people from voting” and asked why someone would do that “other than the person who believes he’s going to lose.”

Alex Witt asked Moore about the idea that there are a lot pf people — including in his home state of Michigan — who may not like Trump’s rhetoric but believe he has delivered on his promises.

“His record of what?” Moore asked.

He went through all the serious economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and how the U.S. response made things worse.

“What’s been his greatest accomplishment, moving his embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem? I tell you, out there in Milwaukee and Flint, that really put food on the table tonight,” Moore said. “He has so ruined every chance he might have had.”

He again added that Democrats shouldn’t get complacent because in order to beat Trump in the electoral college, “there has to be a tsunami.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]